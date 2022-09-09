5 Nabbed After High-Speed Chase On Route 287 In Stolen Porsche: Morris County Prosecutor

Five suspects were arrested following a high-speed chase with a stolen Porsche on Route 287 in Morris County, authorities announced on Friday, Sept. 9.

Officers responded to several reports of a suspicious Porsche Cayenne whose occupants were trying to steal vehicles from driveways near Quarry Mountain Road and Turkey Hill Road in Montville Township around 5:40 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with local officials.

Police tried to stop the Porsche on Taylortown Road when it sped away onto Route 287 south, Carroll said.

The Porsche, stolen out of Bergen County, broke down on the highway a short time later before the five suspects ran away from the vehicle.

Montville Township and Boonton Police Departments conducted a joint search for the suspects that lasted until approximately 1 p.m.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

Shuron D. Solomon, 24, of Newark

Marquis Nickels, 28, of Irvington

Sergio Furtado, 20, of Newark

Dandre McFadden, 24, of Newark

Brandon O. Juddmoore, 20, of Newark

Each of the suspects was charged with theft by knowingly receiving moveable property (stolen motor vehicle), unlawful means of conveyance (joyriding/motor vehicle), conspiracy to commit burglary, and resisting arrest by flight.

“The tremendous effort by all these police officers led to the apprehension of all five suspects,” said Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. “The cooperation between all the agencies made this possible. These officers put their lives on the line today to protect the residents of New Jersey.”

The suspects were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with bail reform.

“The Morris County Chiefs of Police, led by President Chief Jeffrey Almer, Chief Andrew Caggiano, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and I have been meeting frequently lately to plan how to better battle this crime scourge,” said Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon. “Today, we put some of our plans into action and the result was successful. We’ll keep up the communication, strategy, and teamwork. Our neighbors are nervous and we want to keep them safe!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.