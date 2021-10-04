5 Hospitalized In Route 80 Crash

A driver and four passengers were hospitalized after their sedan crashed Saturday on Route 80, authorities said.

The group was headed eastbound when the driver lost control of the Volkswagen Jetta in Totowa between the Minnisink and Squirrelwood road exits around 10:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The sedan slammed the left guard rail, injuring all of the occupants, Peele said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, he added.

State Police were investigating, he said.

