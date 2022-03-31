4X Dating App Serial Killer Charged With Murder Of NJ Teen Girl Found Dead In Carriage House

A serial killer recently sentenced to 160 years in state prison for luring and killing three women he met online and attempting the same with a fourth has been arrested in a fifth case that had not been solved until now.

Khalil A. Wheeler Weaver has been formally accused of strangling 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, of Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced.

The 15-year-old Newark girl had last been seen by her dad and sister Oct. 7, 2016, as she was leaving her home. Her decomposed body was found on the second floor of an old carriage house on Main Street in Orange on May 9, 2019.

Weaver was convicted in 2019 in on three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Sarah Butler, 20, Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33.

Butler, a Montclair resident who was attending Jersey City University was murdered on Nov. 22, 2016. Her body was found in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange on Dec. 1, 2016.

Brown of Newark was murdered on Oct. 22, 2016. Her body was found in a vacant home in Orange on Dec. 5, 2016.

West, a native of Philadelphia who was living in Union Township, was murdered on Sept. 1, 2016 in Orange. Wheeler-Weaver set fire to her body and then torched the vacant home.

He was also found guilty of the kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder of a fifth woman, Tiffany Taylor, who survived her attack.

Wheeler Weaver met Mawa online on Oct. 7, 2016, and solicited her to meet him in person for sex, Stephens' office said. He went to her home, then to the murder scene, where he strangled her and left her remains hidden inside the building, authorities said.

He was formally charged with Mawa's murder on March 21, 2022.

