48 Hours: Two Victims Shot Dead In Paterson

The second shooting death in Paterson in 48 hours early Sunday was the 11th homicide in the city this year.

Rajahn Alston, 26, was killed and a 35-year-old city man was wounded in a 4 a.m. shooting Sunday in the 300 block of 12th Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a statement.

Responders conducted CPR on Alston, who they said was shot in the back.

He was pronounced dead a little over a half-hour later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where the injured man was reported in stable condition.

In the prior shooting, 20-year-old Brian Taveras of Paterson was shot and killed shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on Sandy Court. He was pronounced dead at St. Joe’s 15 minutes later.

Alston and Tavares were the eighth and ninth shooting victims in Paterson to die this year.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help catch whoever was responsible call her department’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

