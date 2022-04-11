425 Heroin Bricks Found In Trunk During NJ Turnpike Stop; 2 Charged, Prosecutor Says

A man and woman were charged after a traffic stop on the NJ Turnpike led to the discovery of more than 400 bricks of heroin and cocaine, authorities announced.

Dionys Rivas, 33, had just exited the New Jersey Turnpike at exit 7A in Robbinsville Township in a white Acura TL when he was stopped on Tuesday, April 7, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

A search of the car turned up 425 bricks of heroin inside a gym bag in the trunk, and a follow-up search of Rivas’ South Clinton Avenue home in Trenton turned up 10 grams of cocaine, Onofri said.

Rivas and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Rosilenny DeJesus, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, were arrested and charged with first-degree drug possession and first-degree drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Motions have been filed to detain Rivas and DeJesus pending trial.

Assisting agencies include the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations.

