Hackensack firefighters on Wednesday rescued two workers who were stuck for hours in a crane above the Crow's Nest off Route 17.

Members of City Ladder Company No. 1 got the workers down around noon.

Their boom truck crane apparently got stuck about two hours earlier, responders said.

Both refused further medical attention after city EMS workers evaluated them at the scene.

