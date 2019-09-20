4 Years For Man Who Tried To Lure 'Girl' Online - But Got Caught In Sting Instead

A Maryland man who tried to entice who he thought was a 13-year-old girl into sex but who was actually interacting with an undercover State Police detective was sentenced to four years in prison, Attorney General Girbir S. Grewal said Friday.

Romero E. Jimenez, 37, of Hyattsville, pleaded guilty last month in Union County to a charge of luring. In addition to his prison sentence he will be required to register as a Megan's Law offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

A detective with the State Police Digital Technology Investigations Unit was contacted by Jimenez via a social media app early this year. Posing as a child, the detective informed Jimenez that she was a 13-year-old girl, but Jimenez offered to pay her for sex anyway.

He arranged a meeting in Union County on Feb. 7 at a location that he believed was near the girl's home. He was also led to believe the girl's parents were away and they could have sex at her house.

When Jimenez showed up, he was arrested by State Police.

“We monitor the internet and social media on a daily basis to arrest child predators like Jimenez and protect children,” said Grewal. “We cannot do it alone, however, so I urge parents to talk to their children and warn them that these offenders use popular social media apps to manipulate children into dangerous situations.”

Anyone with information about the distribution of child pornography on the internet or about suspected improper contact communicating with children online, or other possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children are urged to call the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tipline at 888-648-6007.

