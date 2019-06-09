Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Accused Killer Of Former Valley Hospital, North Bergen, Union County Priest Identified
DV Pilot Police & Fire

4-Week-Old Baby Killed In Hackensack Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places.
Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 4-week-old baby was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Hackensack.

The child apparently was on his mother’s lap when the sedan struck a utility pole, cracking it, on Passaic Street just before midnight, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the tragedy said.

Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: Lifeless is how Kerri Burghardt described an 8-year-old girl who was pulled from the Ridgefield community pool Saturday afternoon.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/news/people-said-she-was-dead-off-duty-nurse-revives-drowning-girl-8-at-ridgefield-pool/769837/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.