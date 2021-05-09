4 Victims Reported In Mother's Day Shooting In Newark

Four people were shot in Newark Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Two men and two women were shot on the 300 block of Chancellor Avenue around 4:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Newark officers Frye and Avedo applied a tourniquet to the leg of a victim to prevent her from bleeding out, O'Hara said.

One female was in critical condition while the other victims were in stable condition, O'Hara said.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were apparently recovered at the scene, which may have occurred inside of a store.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

