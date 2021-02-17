4 NYC Men Busted In Home Break-In Are Members Of ‘Chilean Burglary Crew’ In NJ, NY, Mayor Says

Four NYC men busted in an attempted home burglary in North Jersey are members of a “Chilean burglary crew” that has been committing similar crimes throughout New Jersey and New York, officials say.

Four men from Queens broke the back sliding glass door of an occupied home on Denise Drive in Kinnelon around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Mayor James J. Freda said on the town’s official Facebook page.

The resident yelled at the men, who ran from the home and fled in a waiting vehicle, Freda said.

Local police found the suspect vehicle on Boonton Avenue and stopped it in Pequannock Township after a brief pursuit, Freda said.

“Further investigation found the males arrested are part of a Chilean burglary crew committing burglaries throughout New Jersey and New York,” Freda said.

The men — whose names were not immediately released — were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, eluding police, supplying fictitious names and conspiracy to burglary.

“Keep your house well lit and continue to immediately report any suspicious activity and vehicles,” said Freda.

The men were being held at the Morris County Jail.

