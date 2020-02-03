Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
4 North Jersey Men Busted In Takedown Of Illegal Newark Marijuana Grow House

Cecilia Levine
Michael Emma (left) of Fairfield, Paul Sayegh of Clifton (top right), Edward Qarabashi of Newark (middle right) and Juan Trinidad Jr. of Paterson (bottom right).
Michael Emma (left) of Fairfield, Paul Sayegh of Clifton (top right), Edward Qarabashi of Newark (middle right) and Juan Trinidad Jr. of Paterson (bottom right). Photo Credit: NJSP

Authorities charged four North Jersey men and seized more than 1,100 potted marijuana plants along with 28 pounds of packaged marijuana in the takedown of an illegal grow house in Newark, authorities said.

Edward Qarabashi, 29 of Newark, Michael Emma, 38 of Fairfield, Juan Trinidad, 33 of Paterson and Paul Savegh, 37 of Clifton were arrested Jan. 16 for running the operation out of a Mount Pleasant Avenue warehouse, New Jersey State Police said.

Detectives executed search warrants at the plant and a Clifton home after a five-month investigation, NJSP said.

A .22 caliber handgun and marijuana cultivation equipment were recovered in addition to the 1,163 marijuana plants and 28 pounds of packaged pot, state police said.

All four men were arrested on drug charges and Qarabashi was also charged with unlawful weapon possession.

The men were being held at the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

