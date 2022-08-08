4 Nabbed After Crashing Stolen Car During High-Speed Police Chase In Morris County

Four suspects were arrested after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle during a high-speed police chase across several Morris County highways.

Officers patrolling the border of Mountain Lakes and Boonton attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle before the driver sped off around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, Mountain Lakes Police said.

Officers worked with Boonton Police to locate and pursue the vehicle, which was determined to be stolen.

Boonton officers successfully used tire deflation devices to slow down the driver, though the pursuit lasted from Route 287 onto Route 80 and 280, where the stolen vehicle crashed while exiting the highway, authorities said.

Four suspects were then taken into custody, while two of them were hospitalized for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

A firearm was also found at the crash scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects’ names were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.