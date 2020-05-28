4 Injured, Two Seriously, When SUVs Hit Separate Utility Poles On Wayne Road

Two 2016 Honda CRVs headed toward one another crashed into separate utility poles in Wayne, seriously injuring two occupants, authorities said.

The first, a gray-colored model driven by Antonio R. Cruz, 38, of Wayne, was headed east on Ratzer Road near Garside Avenue when it struck one of the poles around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Cruz was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with serious injuries, as was a juvenile in the SUV, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release Thursday.

Jenelle E. Cruz, also 38 years of Wayne, was hospitalized with less serious injuries, they said.

The second vehicle, a white CRV driven by Heuris Munoz, 35, of Paterson, was going west when it hit the other pole, Valdes and McNiff said.

Munoz was taken to St. Joe’s with minor injuries, they said.

Township firefighters extricated some of the victims.

An investigation was continuing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600 .

