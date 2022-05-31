4 Hurt As SUV Flips On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

A driver and three passengers were hurt after an SUV flipped over the center median on Route 80, authorities said.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was on its way to assist with a commercial alarm on Walsh Drive alongside the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when it was redirected to the rollover crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Parsippany just after 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Upon arrival, the department saw the SUV on its side over the center median with all four occupants safely removed from the vehicle.

The victims — who were also assisted with help from passing drivers — were treated for minor injuries, the department said.

The Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit was dispatched and later canceled, the department said.

Meanwhile, two of five left lanes were temporarily closed west of exit 42 to Route 202/Littleton Road for the investigation and cleanup, according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Other assisting agencies include the Denville Volunteer Fire Department EMS, the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, and the New Jersey State Police.

