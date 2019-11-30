4 Charged In Theft, Trespassing At Rahway Firehouse

The four men police said were captured on video rummaging through Rahway fire department headquarters while firefighters were out on a call early Friday have all been located and charged.

On Friday afternoon, police released images on social media of four men inside the firehouse and asked for the public's help identifying them. "Tips from all over the state" soon helped police to "quickly identify" the men, police said.

Before being identified, two of the men returned to the fire department in an attempt to return the items, and were arrested, police said. The other two suspects eventually turned themselves in late Friday, police said Saturday morning.

Anthony Gallo, 21 of Bridgewater, was charged with third degree theft and fourth degree trespassing; Jonathan Kaye, 21 of Bridgewater, Alexander Navarro- Gamboa, 21 of Bound Brook, and Nicholas Attanasio, 21 of Seaside Heights, were all charged with fourth degree trespassing.

They were released pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.