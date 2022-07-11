4 Charged In Major Meth, Cocaine Bust At Warren County Home: Prosecutor

Four suspects were charged after a month-long investigation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine, and other drugs in Warren County, authorities said.

Shawn Hopper, 50, and Aysha Aguilu, 32, were charged with second-degree possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, distributing methamphetamine, and other drug offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Monday release with local officials.

Jeffrey Denny, 36, of Clinton, and Erica Butters, 46, of Morristown were also charged with unlawful drug possession, while Denny was charged with hindering.

An investigation into methamphetamine sales led to the execution of a search warrant at the home of Hopper and Aguilu at 257 Depue St. in Belvidere, where detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, Xanax, Buprenorphine, cocaine and mushrooms.

Hopper and Aguilu were being held pending detention hearings while Denny and Butters were released pending court appearances.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force, The New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations Unit, Belvidere Police Department, Phillipsburg Police Department and the Warren County Tactical Response Team.

