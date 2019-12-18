4 Charged In Fatal Beating Of Man Coming Home From Work In Irvington

Authorities have identified four suspects in a brutal attack on a man in Irvington earlier this year that left him incapacitated for months before he succumbed to his injuries, Irvington police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Samuel V. Gbote, 62, was on his way home from his job at Newark Liberty International Airport around 7 a.m. March 13 when he was assaulted at Isabella Avenue and University Place. Responding police found Gbote unconscious and suffering from head injuries.

Surveillance video shows a group attacking Gbote, the prosecutor's office said. They are also believed to have attacked others that day.

Gbote was taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment. On May 21, he was transported to Beth Abraham Rehabilitation Center in the Bronx. On June 7, he was taken to Jacobi Hospital, also in the Bronx, where he died the next day.

In October, the New York City Medical Examiner determined that Gbote died due to complications from blunt force trauma injuries. The death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office announced the arrest of Keandre Johnson, 21, of Irvington. He has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.

Trazariah Shell, 18, of Newark, has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery conspiracy, aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim. He is also in custody.

Two other people have also been charged but were still at large Tuesday. They are 20-year-old Elexus Bass, of Newark, who faces the same charges as Shells and Johnson; and Duwann Baldwin-Elliott, a 20-year-old Maplewood man, who has been charged with conspiracy, robbery and aggravated assault.

