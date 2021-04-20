Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
3rd Accused Arsonist Arrested In Jersey City Bodega Fire

Cecilia Levine
Jeremiah Lane Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
Amado Gonzalez-Abreu and Francisca Duran-Tejada. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 29-year-old man was the third person to be charged with torching a Jersey City bodega in 2019, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jeremiah Lane surrendered at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Monday, and was charged in connection with the June 9, 2019 blaze at Tribu Minimart on Princeton Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The shop's two owners, Amado Gonzalez-Abreu, 38, and Francisca Duran-Tejada, age 47, were charged last October, Suarez said.

Gonzalez-Abreu and Duran-Tejada were charged with arson for insurance fraud purposes, while was charged with aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit arson, Suarez said.

Members of the Jersey City Fire Department were responding to a fire alarm at 9 Linden Ave., in Jersey City when they noticed smoke coming from the first floor store at 343 Princeton Ave., around 6:20 a.m. June 9, 2019, Suarez said.

Smoke billowed from the three-story, wood- frame constructed residential building with four units, though the fire was contained to the first floor grocery store, La Tribu Minimart, Suarez said.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department for their work on the investigation.

 Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Regional Arson Task Force at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

