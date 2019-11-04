Contact Us
39 Cocaine Bags, Cash Seized From DWI Lodi Driver In Harding Motor Vehicle Stop, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Thirty-nine bags of cocaine, marijuana and $1,775 in cash were seized from a drunk driver, Harding Township police said.
Thirty-nine bags of cocaine, marijuana and $1,775 in cash were seized from a drunk driver, Harding Township police said. Photo Credit: Harding Township Police Department

Cocaine, marijuana and cash were seized from a drunk driver during a motor vehicle stop in Harding Township, authorities said.

A Harding Township police officer stopped a car for several motor vehicle violations at the intersection of Tempe Wick Road and Mt. Kemble Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Harding Township police said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle began after the driver, Brian Delgado, 34, of Lodi, told police he had a small amount of marijuana in the car, authorities said.

The search turned up 39 bags of cocaine, two packages of small but empty baggies, two digital scales, a small bag of marijuana and $1,775 in cash, according to police.

Delgado, who initially gave police a bogus name, was served a DWI and charged with drug possession, intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, failure to turn over a controlled dangerous substance to law enforcement and hindering apprehension, authorities said.

He was also slapped with several motor vehicle charges before he was transported to Morris County Correctional Facility.

