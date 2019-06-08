36th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Covers 750 Miles, Benefits Special Olympics NJ

More than 3,000 law enforcement officers and supporters took to the streets of the Garden State on Friday, among dozens of groups each carrying a "Flame of Hope" to the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games.

The first of 26 separate legs launching the 36th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began at 6 a.m. Highpoint State Park on Route 23 in Sussex.

The main run, meanwhile, went all the way from Bergenline Avenue and 91st Street in North Bergen, outside James J. Braddock Park, to the Millstone River Bridge on Route 27 in Kingston -- nearly 60 miles.

It had an estimated 350 runners, the largest turnout.

The longest leg -- 78 miles -- began at Highpoint State Park on Route 23 in Sussex and ended at the Somerville Shopping Center in Raritan.

The 2019 Special Olympics New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Ridgewood.

Other legs included those that:

left Union Town Hall in Morris County bound for Bishop James United Methodist Church in Basking Ridge;

left the Wakefern ShopRite in Elizabeth headed to the Hillsborough ShopRIte;

left the Oakland ShopRite bound for Veterans Field Park in Edgewater;

left the Wayne Municipal Complex bound for the Hawthorne Police Department;

left the Garfield Recreation Center bound for Economy Supply Hardware in Harrison.

The destination was the Special Olympics 2019 Summer Games at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, where more than 2,500 athletes and their families, friends and fans gathered for the opening ceremonies of the two-day competition, featuring aquatics, bocce, gymnastics, power-lifting, softball, tennis and track & field.

The total miles covered: 750.

Those miles equaled dollars raised, in addition to a variety of other events throughout the year -- including polar bear plunges, a Lincoln Tunnel 5K and a United Airlines plane pull at Newark Airport.

More than $4.1 million was raised last year.

The 2019 Special Olympics New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Glen Rock.

“Law enforcement officers have been serving Special Olympics New Jersey athletes for over 35 years,” said NJ Torch Run Director Robert Belfiore, a retired Port Authority police deputy chief. "I especially feel privileged to work with these dedicated individuals.

"This is our opportunity to show the members of our communities the great partnership we have built with Special Olympics New Jersey at one of their most inspiring events.”

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

