Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

$3,500 REWARD: 10-Week-Old Puppy Found Submerged In Cage In West Milford Pond, #JusticeForJenny

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Investigators hope this vase, found along with the puppy in the cage, provides a clue.
Investigators hope this vase, found along with the puppy in the cage, provides a clue. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital

A $3,500 reward was being offered for anyone who provides information that helps catch those responsible for dumping a 10-week-old puppy whose body was found submerged in a cage in a West Milford pond.

The female Golden Retriever's carcass and cage were found off Bonter Road in the Oak Ridge section of town, authorities said.

Found along with them was a vase -- apparently used to help weigh down the cage -- that could help identify whoever was responsible.

Because somebody must know something, Last Resort Rescue -- who named the pup "Jenny" -- offered the $3,500 reward and launched the hashtag #JusticeForJenny.

“At this time there are no suspects or leads,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint release Wednesday.

"The New Jersey State Agricultural State Lab will be [conducting] a necropsy," they said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

They asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801 .

Authorities asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801.

PHOTOS: Courtesy GREENWOOD LAKE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

Authorities asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.