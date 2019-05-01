$3,500 REWARD: 10-Week-Old Puppy Found Submerged In Cage In West Milford Pond, #JusticeForJenny

A $3,500 reward was being offered for anyone who provides information that helps catch those responsible for dumping a 10-week-old puppy whose body was found submerged in a cage in a West Milford pond.

The female Golden Retriever's carcass and cage were found off Bonter Road in the Oak Ridge section of town, authorities said.

Found along with them was a vase -- apparently used to help weigh down the cage -- that could help identify whoever was responsible.

Because somebody must know something, Last Resort Rescue -- who named the pup "Jenny" -- offered the $3,500 reward and launched the hashtag #JusticeForJenny.

“At this time there are no suspects or leads,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint release Wednesday.

"The New Jersey State Agricultural State Lab will be [conducting] a necropsy," they said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

They asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801 .

PHOTOS: Courtesy GREENWOOD LAKE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

