33-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Driving Running Red Light, Police In Atlantic County Say

A 33-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who ran a red light Monday morning in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Michael Doyle, 31, of Tuckerton, was heading east on BlackHorse Pike when he ran the light at English Creek Avenue and struck Anthony Swezeny, of Egg Harbor Township, local police said.

Swezeny was trying to cross the Black Horse Pike from the south to north side when he was hit by Doyle in a 2003 Honda CRV, police said. Doyle then struck a 2021 Chevy van, authorities said.

Swezeny suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doyle and his passenger, Brittney Trapp, 28, of Tuckerton, were treated at the scene by AtlantiCare paramedics, police said. The Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad transported them to AtlantiCare City Division.

The Black Horse Pike was closed and detoured for approximately three hours so the crash could be investigated and cleared.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing and charges are pending.

