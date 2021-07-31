30-Year-Old Man Dies After Coworkers Pull Him From Bottom Of Employer's Jersey Shore Pool

A 30-year-old man died after being found by coworkers at the bottom of a swimming pool on their employer's Jersey Shore property Friday, authorities said.

Guilebaldo Ramos, 30, of Freehold, was swimming with his co-workers when they saw him at the bottom of the deep end of the Conover Road pool in Millstone around 6:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Ramos' co-workers removed him from the pool and attempted life-saving measures, the sergeant said.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

The incident remained under investigation as of Saturday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.