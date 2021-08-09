3 NJ Residents Dead In PA Crash

Three New Jersey residents died in a crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County over the weekend.

Bryan Nissen, 30, of Morris Plains, was heading north on Route 903 in a Toyota Camry, when he pulled out in front of a Jeep Cherokee trying to turn left onto I-476 around 8 p.m. Saturday in Penn Forest Township, State Police said.

The Jeep driver, identified as Brett Knoll, 37 of Jim Thorpe, was traveling south on Route 903 in the left lane, were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

A 25-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both from New Jersey, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 31-year-old New Jersey man died at Geisinger Hospital.

Photo courtesy of PAHomepage/Eyewitness News.

