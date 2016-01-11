3 Loaded Magazines, Hollow Point Bullets, Gun Seized From Speeding Georgia Driver: Secaucus PD

A Georgia man stopped for speeding was being held in the Hudson County Jail after police found a handgun and three loaded magazines -- at least two loaded with hollow-point bullets -- in his vehicle Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Secaucus Officer Michael Borrelli was speaking with the occupants of the car around 3:25 p.m. on the Meadowlands Parkway, when he realized that there was a gun in the car, Chief Dennis Miller said.

A search of the car turned up a Glock 19 9mm, loaded with a 15-round magazine and round in the chamber; a loaded 17-round magazine; and 31-round magazine.

Both magazines were loaded with both hollow point and full metal jacket ammunition. The driver, Jzamere Woods, 21, of Georgia, was arrested without incident.

Woods was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm [2C:39-5b(1)], three counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine [2C:39-3j], Unlawful Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition [2C:39-3f(1)] and Unlawful Possession of Handgun Ammunition [2C:58-3.3]. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

