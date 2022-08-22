Contact Us
3 Hospitalized Following Triple Car Morris County Crash

Valerie Musson
Richards Avenue crash
Richards Avenue crash Photo Credit: Dover FMBA Local 60 via Facebook

Three people were hurt in a triple car crash in Morris County, authorities said. 

The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash on Richards Avenue on Sunday, August 21, the squad said.

Crew members worked to contain a fluid leak while assisting EMS members at the scene, DFD said.

Three people were ultimately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

