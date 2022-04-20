Contact Us
3 Charged With Money Laundering For Manufacturing Counterfeit Cash In Morris County, Police Say

Three people were charged with money laundering and similar offenses after they were caught manufacturing counterfeit cash in Morris County, authorities said.

The suspects — whose names were not released — were stopped by Roxbury Township Police for acting suspiciously on Friday, April 15, the department said.

A follow-up investigation was launched after the suspects told officers conflicting stories, police said.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and found that the suspects had been manufacturing counterfeit currency in Roxbury Township.

The trio was arrested and charged with money laundering, counterfeiting, forgery, and possession of forgery devices.

“Chief Adone commends these officers for initiating and executing this exceptional pro-active investigation that led to the arrest of three individuals,” said Roxbury Township Police.

The Secret Service was notified of the incident, and federal charges may be pending.

