2nd Landscaper Overcome By Mower Fumes At Washington Township Condo Complex Dies

UPDATE: The second of two West New York landscapers overcome by carbon monoxide fumes from a running lawnmower that was with them in a closed trailer in Washington Township has succumbed to his injuries.

Police found both men on the ground, not breathing, at the 17-acre Washington Pond condominium complex off Pascack Road and Linwood Avenue just after 8 a.m. Dec. 11

CPR was conducted on both at the scene before they were rushed to The Valley Hospital.

The men "appeared to be overcome by the fumes of a running lawnmower in the trailer," Detective Heather Castronova said at the time.

One died soon after.

His co-worker held on until last week, when he was taken off life support and his organs were harvested, sources told Daily Voice.

OSHA responded to last month's incident -- along with township first responders and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The trailer belongs to AJR Landscaping of Cresskill.

