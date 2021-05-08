29-Year-Old Shot Dead In Linden

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Linden Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responding to the shooting report on the 600 block of Morningside Avenue found Linden man Grady Jilus suffering from serious injury around 8:45 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart said in a joint release.

Jilus was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force with assistance from the Linden Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230, or Linden Police Department Detective Matthew Jones at 908-474-8556.

