Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Garfield Man Struck, Killed On Parkway

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 29-year-old man from Garfield was struck and killed by a car on the Garden State Parkway early Monday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified man was walking in the shoulder of the northbound side when he was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:25 a.m. near milepost 151 in Bloomfield, New Jersey State Police Spokeswoman Brandi Slota said. 

The man's identification was pending family notification.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old resident of Bloomfield, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

