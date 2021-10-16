25-Year-Old Swatara Firefighter Dies By Suicide At Fire Station, Police Say

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter died by suicide at the fire station Thursday, authorities said.

The woman's name was not released as of Saturday.

Swatara police responding to the fire station found the victim around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

Officers met with firefighters at the scene and learned that a 25-year-old live-in firefighter had taken her own life in her bunk room, authorities said.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Several support personnel arrived at the scene to assist Firefighters and Police Officers.

The victim's name and other information is not being released out of respect to her family members.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.