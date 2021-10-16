Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sleeping Homeowner Woken By Burglar In Bedroom Holds Him For Police, Little Ferry PD Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

25-Year-Old Swatara Firefighter Dies By Suicide At Fire Station, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Swatara Fire Rescue
Swatara Fire Rescue Photo Credit: Swatara Fire Rescue

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter died by suicide at the fire station Thursday, authorities said.

The woman's name was not released as of Saturday.

Swatara police responding to the fire station found the victim around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

Officers met with firefighters at the scene and learned that a 25-year-old live-in firefighter had taken her own life in her bunk room, authorities said. 

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Several support personnel arrived at the scene to assist Firefighters and Police Officers. 

The victim's name and other information is not being released out of respect to her family members. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.