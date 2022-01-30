Contact Us
24-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 287

Cecilia Levine
Route 287
Route 287 Photo Credit: Crispy1995 at English Wikipedia

A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while on Route 287 early Sunday, Jan. 30, authorities said.

Juan S. Gonzalez-Genchi, of Somerset, was in the roadway on the southbound side when he was struck by a Mazda passenger car near milepost 22.4 around 4:20 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Gonzalez-Genchi was pronounced dead at the scene in Bedminster.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

