24-Year-Old Newark Woman Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash

A 24-year-old Newark woman died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning in Burlington County, authorities said.

Mabel Cerrate-Valdez was in the inner northbound lanes when her vehicle left the highway, overturned and struck a bridge support around 7:40 a.m. in Bordentown, New Jersey State Police said.

Her car went off the roadway to the right and she was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.