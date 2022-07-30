23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Former HS Lacrosse Player

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a Howell crash Friday, July 29, police said.

Dakota Neron was on a 2019 Yamaha bike when he veered off of Norse Drive when he veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing Howell police.

The Jackson resident was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Online records show Neron played lacrosse for Jackson Memorial High School.

