22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Essex County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Glen Ridge PD
Glen Ridge PD Photo Credit: Glen Ridge PD

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an Essex County crash Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said.

Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was riding on Bloomfield Avenue when his Yamaha YZF collided with an Audi Q5 at High Street in Glen Ridge around 4 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Glen Ride Police Chief Sean Quinn said.

Mayrant was taken to University Hospital, Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.

No charges have been filed against the Audi driver. The investigation is active and ongoing.

