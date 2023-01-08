21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.

Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.

The car overturned and hit a tree, killing Barradas.

The exit lane for Exit 45, which leads to Lake Hiawatha and Whippany, was closed for about two hours following the collision, State Police reported.

