21 Vehicles Destroyed In Ridgefield Fire

Live wires temporarily kept firefighters from dousing flames that destroyed 21 vehicles on a lot off Broad Avenue in Ridgefield.

A wire downed in Thursday night's storm ignited two vehicles in the depot, filled with hundreds of new vehicles, next to Metro Fuel on Hudson Avenue near H Mart, authorities said.

Firefighters found two vehicles fully involved with live wires arcing over them, blocking initial suppression efforts.

They doused nearby oil tanker trucks to prevent them from catching fire while they awaited PSE&G.

The fire broke out off Broad Avenue (Route 1) in Ridgefield. Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

Once the power was cut off, the firefighters extinguished the flames.

No one was injured, they said.

What began as a two-car blaze quickly spread to 21 vehicles. CONTRIBUTED

Ridgefield firefighters douse the flames. CONTRIBUTED

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.