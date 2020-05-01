21 Vehicles Destroyed In Ridgefield Fire

Live wires temporarily kept firefighters from dousing flames that destroyed 21 vehicles on a lot off Broad Avenue in Ridgefield.
A wire downed in Thursday night's storm ignited two vehicles in the depot, filled with hundreds of new vehicles, next to Metro Fuel on Hudson Avenue near H Mart, authorities said.
Firefighters found two vehicles fully involved with live wires arcing over them, blocking initial suppression efforts.
They doused nearby oil tanker trucks to prevent them from catching fire while they awaited PSE&G.
Once the power was cut off, the firefighters extinguished the flames.
No one was injured, they said.
