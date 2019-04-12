Contact Us
20th Shooting Victim This Year In Paterson Becomes First To Die, Authorities Seek Witnesses

Jerry DeMarco
The victim on Temple Street was the 20th struck and the first killed this year in Paterson.

The first person killed by gunfire in Paterson this year fell on the city's west side Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Another person, 21, was struck in the leg and wounded but expected to survive the 3:30 p.m. shooting on Temple Street above Circle Avenue.

The other victim, 24, was struck several times and died less than a half-hour later, responders said.

Forty-five or so minutes after that, two other Paterson men -- one 30, the other 32 -- were shot near the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Governor Street.

Authorities didn't say whether they believe that incident has anything to do with the previous shooting. Neither gunshot wound was considered life-threatening, responders said.

All of the victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

The incidents bring the total to 20 shootings in Paterson over the course of 2019's first 14-plus weeks -- one every five days, on average.

It was the city's second homicide this year, following a stabbing death in February.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help the investigation of either shooting contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342.

