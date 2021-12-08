2021 Has Been A Very Deadly Year For NJ Vehicle Crashes

We haven't even finished the busy holiday season, yet 2021 already is the deadliest year for vehicle crashes in recent years, authorities said.

There were at least 607 reported crashes in New Jersey this year -- through Tuesday-- resulting in 633 deaths, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. And New Jersey State Police counted 617 crashes and 644 deaths so far in 2021 as of Wednesday at 10 a.m., as reported here.

That compares to 549 vehicle crashes resulting in 587 deaths in all of 2020, Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said. In these crashes, 171 drivers tested positive for alcohol and 101 were positive for drugs, Shill said.

In 2019, there were 524 vehicle crashes resulting in 558 deaths, Shill said. Of those crashes, 160 drivers were tested positive for alcohol and 85 were positive for drugs, the county prosecutor said.

A county-by-county breakdown of crashes in 2021 can be found by clicking on the NJSP website here.

