2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said.

Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

The boy was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under joint investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau, and the Union County Homide Task Force.

