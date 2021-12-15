2 Teens Report Being Groped On NJ Transit Bus In Jersey City

An investigation is underway after two teenage girls told police on Friday they were both groped by the same boy on NJ Transit buses in Jersey City, authorities said.

The 14 and 15-year-old girls told investigators they were touched inappropriately while riding the No. 87 bus, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace Scalcione and NJ Advance Media.

The first alleged incident happened on Nov 29 and the second on Dec. 9, Wallace Scalcione said in a statement.

"NJ Transit gets intelligence from throughout the system, and our police department is aware of incidents and increases security where incidents occur," NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said in a statement.

"It’s a continuous mitigation effort. The safety of our customers is paramount to NJ Transit."

Jersey City police are investigating.

