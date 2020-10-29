Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
'2 Seconds Away From Murder!!': Wanaque Man Arrested In Stabbing Following Facebook Post

Jerry DeMarco
Michael Harth
Michael Harth Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR / FACEBOOK

“I am about 2 seconds away from murder!!” a Wanaque man posted on Facebook shortly before he was arrested and charged with trying to kill someone.

Michael W. Harth, 37, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons following a stabbing Wednesday at a local home, authorities said.

The 36-year-old victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak said in a joint announcement Thursday.

Harth remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

ALSO SEE: A pregnant woman who was shot by her boyfriend Thursday in Paterson delivered a healthy boy before she died of her injuries, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/pregnant-woman-shot-killed-in-paterson-newborn-boy-survives/796951/

