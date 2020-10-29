'2 Seconds Away From Murder!!': Wanaque Man Arrested In Stabbing Following Facebook Post

“I am about 2 seconds away from murder!!” a Wanaque man posted on Facebook shortly before he was arrested and charged with trying to kill someone.

Michael W. Harth, 37, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons following a stabbing Wednesday at a local home, authorities said.

The 36-year-old victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak said in a joint announcement Thursday.

Harth remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

