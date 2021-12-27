Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Shortens Isolation Time For Asymptomatic Americans
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Pedestrians Killed On Route 80 ID'd As Long Island Residents

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two pedestrians struck and killed by an SUV on Route 80 before dawn Monday have been identified as Long Island residents.

A Honda SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it struck Richard Dennelly, 73, and Maria Schellberg, 55, of Great Neck, NY, near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township just after 3 a.m., NJSP Sgts. Philip Curry and Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both victims were killed in the crash, Curry said.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours, causing heavy traffic congestion.

The SUV driver was uninjured in the crash, which remained under investigation, Curry said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.