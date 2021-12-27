Contact Us
2 Pedestrians Killed After Being Struck By SUV On Route 80: State Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by an SUV on Route 80 before dawn Monday, state police confirmed.

A Honda SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it struck the pedestrians near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township just after 3 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Both pedestrians were killed in the crash, Curry said.

Their identities were being withheld pending notification of family.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours, causing heavy traffic congestion.

The SUV driver was uninjured in the crash, which remained under investigation, Curry said.

