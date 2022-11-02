2 Paterson Officers Suspended Nine Months After Man's Disappearance, Attorney Says

The two Paterson police officers who were the last point of contact with a man before he went missing have been suspended from the force, according to the missing man's attorney.

Officers Jacob Feliciano and Dodi Zorilla are off the job for 90 days without pay, after an internal affairs review found that they had violated at least 10 of the department's policies during an interaction with Felix DeJesus, 41, of Haledon, on Feb. 2, says Jeff Patti, a lawyer for DeJesus' family.

According to family members, DeJesus was last seen around 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 near a Union Avenue bodega. He had been drinking and was led away from the store in handcuffs by Officers Feliciano and Zorilla, as Daily Voice has previously reported.

A detective later told a family member that the officers dropped DeJesus off near the corner of Preakness Avenue and Front Street without charging him, loved ones claimed.

Internal affairs investigators determined that Feliciano, 21, and Zorilla, 24, neglected their duty and broke procedures guiding body camera use, citizen transport, and filing reports, Patti tells Daily Voice.

DeJesus' loved ones, meanwhile, are glad the officers are facing consequences but said the punishment should be more severe, Patti added.

"It is their belief that if not for the multiple policy and procedural violations by these officers, Felix would be with us today," he said. Had it not been for the officers' misconduct, DeJesus' family feels he'd be with them today, Patti said.

