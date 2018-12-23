2 More Arrests Made In Ridgefield Park Home Invasion; Residents Pistol-Whipped, Slashed

Three people were taken into custody following a Ridgefield Park home invasion that left a village homeowner pistol-whipped and both him and an older woman slashed.

Ryan Blake, 19 of Ridgefield Park, was charged with resisting arrest and Tysheem Clinton-McQueen, 21 of Little Ferry with supplying a handgun in last Tuesday's incident, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

** ORIGINAL STORY: Arrest Made In Ridgefield Park Home Invasion That Left Owner Pistol-Whipped, Slashed **

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said, Julian Mangal, 18 of Pennsylvania, searched an unlocked car outside the victims' 4th Street home.

Armed with a gun and a knife, he walked into the house -- apparently through an unlocked door -- and took a cellphone at gunpoint from a teen who'd been sleeping on a couch, Calo said.

The boy’s grandmother came in and was assaulted, they added.

Mangal then went into the room of 49-year-old Frank Veritas and woke him up, authorities said.

Veritas told New s4 New York that Mangal pointed a gun at him, then slashed and pistol-whipped him during a violent struggle that injured both men.

The assailant then fled with his wallet, which he said contained about $400, Veritas said.

Mangal was located by police at the Knights Inn Motel on Route 46 in Hackensack with Blake, who attempted to crawl through a space in one of the hotel rooms, Calo said. Blake was charged with one count of resisting arrest and released on a summons, with an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court scheduled for Jan. 3, 2019.

Mangal was charged with several counts each of robbery, weapon possession, aggravated assault, burglary, theft and one count of resisting arrest.

Law enforcement on Wednesday executed a search warrant at Clinton-McQueen's Little Ferry home, where he was arrested and charged with possession of weapon.

Mangal and Clinton-McQueen were remanded to the Bergen County Jail. A detention hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

