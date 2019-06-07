Contact Us
2 Men Shot, Attempted Murder Charges Brought Against Paterson Ex-Con

Jerry DeMarco
Shaquan Harrell
Shaquan Harrell Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives arrested a Paterson ex-con who they said shot two men this past weekend.

Shaquan Harrell, 27, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as several weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The victims – one 27, the other 25 – were struck by gunfire on North 3rd Street on Sunday.

They were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Harrell remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing this coming Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

