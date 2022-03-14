Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

2 Hurt In Warren County Head-On Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me
Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Warren County Sunday morning, authorities said.
The vehicles collided on Waterloo Road near Colony Road in Allamuchy Township, the local fire department said.

The victims were evaluated at the scene while emergency crews cleared a minor fluid spill.

The victims were identified as a 51-year-old Stanhope man and a 26-year-old Andover woman, WRNJ reports citing NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota.

State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

