2 Hurt In Sussex County Head-On Crash

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Sussex County Sunday morning, authorities said.

The vehicles collided on Waterloo Road near Colony Road in Byram Township, the local fire department said.

The victims were evaluated at the scene while emergency crews cleared a minor fluid spill.

The victims were identified as a 51-year-old Stanhope man and a 26-year-old Andover woman, WRNJ reports citing NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota.

State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

