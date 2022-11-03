2 Hospitalized In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash (PHOTOS)

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals following a Friday morning rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Routes 579 and 523 in Delaware Township around 6:40 a.m., according to the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad.

One victim was taken to Capital Health in Trenton while a second was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center, the rescue squad said.

The scene was cleared within about an hour, authorities said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Delaware Township Police Department.

